 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Okoboji to see convening of Iowa Court of Appeals

  • 0

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Iowa Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in two cases in Okoboji next month.

The court will be in session at 1 p.m. June 2 at Arrowwood Resort, 1405 Highway 71. Arguments are open to the public.

The first appeal to be heard is a Monona County case in which Eliot Stowe is appealing his first-degree murder conviction for the 2018 death of his grandmother. He was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He is contending that he should have been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The second case comes from Sioux County and involves an insurance coverage dispute.

Each year, the Court of Appeals and Iowa Supreme Court have one or more special sessions outside Des Moines to give Iowans who don't live near the capital city a chance to see the courts in action.

The Court of Appeals heard two cases May 11 in Sioux City.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Iowa Court of Appeals holding session in Sioux City

Iowa Court of Appeals holding session in Sioux City

The Court of Appeals will be in session at 1:30 p.m. and hear two appeals: one involving a former Sioux City elementary school principal's sex discrimination lawsuit against the Sioux City Community School District, the other pertaining to a Madison County murder case.

Stowe sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's murder

Stowe sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's murder

In his verdict, Judge Zachary Hindman said evidence showed Eliot Stowe beat Cheryl Stowe with a baseball bat after chasing her into her bedroom in 2018. He then wrapped her body in a rug and duct tape and dumped it at the edge of a cornfield. 

Watch Now: Related Video

​​Matthew McConaughey calls for action after Texas school shooting in hometown of Uvalde

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News