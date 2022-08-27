Omaha man gets probation for pouring gas on Sioux City couple

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation.

Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.

Sentencing Polak according to terms of the agreement, District Judge James Daane suspended a 20-year prison sentence and placed Polak on two years' probation. Charges of assault while participating in a felony, second-degree theft, credit card fraud and aggravated assault were dismissed.

His sentence will be served consecutive to the sentence he receives in a Monona County case in which he's pleaded not guilty of extortion.

Polak and Jayme Powell, who concealed their faces with ski masks, entered the home in the 1600 block of George Street on Dec. 16, 2020, and struck the male resident in the head with a pipe, causing a large laceration. The two bound the man and woman with zip ties and poured gas on them, then ransacked the house, stealing the man's wallet. The two unsuccessfully attempted to steal the man's truck.

Polak made more than $1,500 in withdrawals using the victim's debit card.

Polak was linked to the crimes through DNA evidence. Powell was later sentenced in Monona County to 54 years in prison for trying to kill Polak by running over him while driving his motorcycle on Interstate 29.