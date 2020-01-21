Omaha man pleads not guilty to firing at Iowa State Trooper in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man accused of shooting at an Iowa state trooper during a traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.
Anthony Walls, 27, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court. He also pleaded not guilty to assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.
His trial was scheduled for May 12.
The trooper stopped a vehicle in which Walls was the passenger for a traffic violation on Dec. 26 near the city's water treatment plant in the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. During the stop, the trooper discovered that Walls had an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman issued in Douglas County, Nebraska.
According to court documents, Walls resisted the trooper as he tried to arrest him. Walls was tasered after a struggle, but recovered and fled on foot, pursued by the trooper.
During the pursuit, Walls pulled out a .380 automatic and fired two shots at the trooper, who did not return fire, authorities said. The trooper was not struck.
Walls was apprehended about 20 minutes later in the 3000 block of Lincoln Way near South Ravine Park.
The driver of the car in which Walls was riding was not arrested.