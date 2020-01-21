Omaha man pleads not guilty to firing at Iowa State Trooper in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man accused of shooting at an Iowa state trooper during a traffic stop has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

Anthony Walls, 27, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court. He also pleaded not guilty to assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.

His trial was scheduled for May 12.

The trooper stopped a vehicle in which Walls was the passenger for a traffic violation on Dec. 26 near the city's water treatment plant in the 3100 block of South Lewis Boulevard. During the stop, the trooper discovered that Walls had an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman issued in Douglas County, Nebraska.

