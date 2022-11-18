 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa Trump Reaction, Same-Sex Marriage, Scott County Recount, and the Steve King Meme Trial

Rep. Steve King speaks at town hall (copy)

Former U.S. Rep. Steve King talks about a phone call with former President Trump regarding trade agreements at a town hall Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Ho-Chunk Centre in Sioux City.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Iowa Republicans’ muted reaction to Donald Trump’s big announcement, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst vote on same-sex marriage protections, a new education committee in the Iowa Legislature, a recount in Scott County, and Steve King on trial.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, and Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Imperfekt and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

