Onawa bank robbery under investigation

ONAWA, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Onawa. 

At 9:59 a.m. Friday, Monona County dispatchers received a 911 call from Bank First, 902 10th St. 

The sheriff's office said in a statement that the suspect entered the bank and brandished a weapon. 

"At this time, we do not feel that there is any danger to the public," the statement said. 

The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Ida County and Woodbury County sheriff's offices, as well as the FBI. 

