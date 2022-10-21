Onawa bank robbery under investigation

ONAWA, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery in Onawa.
At 9:59 a.m. Friday, Monona County dispatchers received a 911 call from Bank First, 902 10th St.
The sheriff's office said in a statement that the suspect entered the bank and brandished a weapon.
"At this time, we do not feel that there is any danger to the public," the statement said.
The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Ida County and Woodbury County sheriff's offices, as well as the FBI.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.