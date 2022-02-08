Onawa man gets 15 years prison for copper theft

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for stealing copper from electrical substations in rural Monona County.

Craig Keller, 40, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in Monona County District Court. He also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and absence from custody in separate cases, and sentences in those two cases will be served at the same time as the theft sentence. Five counts of first-degree criminal mischief were dismissed.

The 15-year sentence will be added to a five-year prison sentence Keller was given in June on theft and drug charges. Keller was to have turned himself in to begin serving that sentence in August, but did not report to authorities.

Instead, on Aug. 21, Keller cut several feet of copper wiring and took it from Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative electrical substations. The damage was discovered when workers responding to power outages discovered that someone had broken into the substations and removed copper from grounding rods.

Monona County Sheriff's deputies later recovered items stolen from the substations and in other burglaries in Monona County at a Whiting, Iowa, home.

Whitney Reynek, 40, of Tekamah, Nebraska, was sentenced last month to three years' probation after pleading guilty to one count of trespassing for driving Keller to and from the substations. She was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to the power cooperative jointly with Keller.

