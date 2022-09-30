Onawa man gets eight years in federal prison for gun and drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haynes, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions, threw away three baggies of meth while attempting to flee on foot from police officers after a Sept. 1, 2021, traffic stop. Officers seized meth lab components, a shotgun and two boxes of pseudoephedrine, an ingredient to make meth, from his vehicle.

Haynes admitted to authorities he planned to make meth and sell it.