 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onawa man pleads not guilty of damaging substations

  • 0

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa man has pleaded not guilty of stealing copper from electrical substations and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Craig Keller, 40, entered his written plea Thursday in Monona County District Court to one count of first-degree theft and five counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

Craig Keller mugshot

Keller

On Aug. 21, Monona County emergency dispatchers began receiving calls of fires at electrical substations that were causing power outages. Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative workers who responded discovered someone had broken into the substations and removed copper from grounding rods.

Monona County Sheriff's deputies received tips about possible suspects and executed a search warrant at a rural Whiting, Iowa, home, where they recovered items stolen from the substations and in other burglaries in Monona County.

Whitney Reynek mugshot

Reynek

According to court documents, Keller is charged with cutting several feet of copper wiring and taking it from the substations from Aug. 20-21. Whitney Reynek also was arrested and is accused of dropping Keller off at the sites and picking him up. Reynek, 30, of Tekamah, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to single counts of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.

The estimated cost of repairs and damage amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

People are also reading…

How to protect your information from identity theft
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Ancient oak tree at Ponca State Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News