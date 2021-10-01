Onawa man pleads not guilty of damaging substatons

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa man has pleaded not guilty of stealing copper from electrical substations and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Craig Keller, 40, entered his written plea Thursday in Monona County District Court to one count of first-degree theft and five counts of first-degree criminal mischief.

On Aug. 21, Monona County emergency dispatchers began receiving calls of fires at electrical substations that were causing power outages. Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative workers who responded discovered someone had broken into the substations and removed copper from grounding rods.

Monona County Sheriff's deputies received tips about possible suspects and executed a search warrant at a rural Whiting, Iowa, home, where they recovered items stolen from the substations and in other burglaries in Monona County.

According to court documents, Keller is charged with cutting several feet of copper wiring and taking it from the substations from Aug. 20-21. Whitney Reynek also was arrested and is accused of dropping Keller off at the sites and picking him up. Reynek, 30, of Tekamah, Nebraska, has pleaded not guilty to single counts of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.

The estimated cost of repairs and damage amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

