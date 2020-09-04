Onawa man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Nathan Wagner, 34, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location. He was sentenced to 88 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wagner admitted that he and others had sold more than 10 pounds of meth in Sioux City from June 2017 through December 2018. Wagner regularly traveled to Omaha to buy meth and brought it back to a Sioux City house located within 1,000 feet of Cook Park to split up and sell to others.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.