Onawa man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
Onawa man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Nathan Wagner, 34, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location. He was sentenced to 88 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wagner admitted that he and others had sold more than 10 pounds of meth in Sioux City from June 2017 through December 2018. Wagner regularly traveled to Omaha to buy meth and brought it back to a Sioux City house located within 1,000 feet of Cook Park to split up and sell to others.

Judge's gavel in a courtroom, stack of law books
