SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Antonio Palmer, 44, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced March 14 to 57 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a Sioux City police officer who stopped Palmer's vehicle observed a handgun in the driver's side door. Palmer also had a 19-round magazine for the gun and told officers he had just bought the gun in a private sale. He also had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop.