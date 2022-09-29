 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onawa man sentenced to federal prison on gun, drug charges

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges.

Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haynes, who was prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions, threw away three baggies of meth while attempting to flee on foot from police officers after a Sept. 1, 2021, traffic stop. Officers seized meth lab components, a shotgun and two boxes of pseudoephedrine, an ingredient to make meth, from his vehicle.

Haynes admitted to authorities he planned to make meth and sell it.

$1 for 13 weeks
Court stock
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea conducts more missile tests following Kamala Harris' visit to DMZ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News