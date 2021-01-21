Onawa murder trial date rescheduled to May

ONAWA, Iowa -- The trial for an Onawa teenager charged in the shooting death of another teenager has been rescheduled.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer this week rescheduled the trial of Jay Lee Neubaum to May 18. The trial was originally set to start in March.

Neubaum, 18, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the January 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa.

According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun while they were working on a car in a garage. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.