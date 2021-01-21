Onawa murder trial date rescheduled to May

ONAWA, Iowa -- The trial for an Onawa teenager charged in the shooting death of another teenager has been rescheduled.
District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer this week rescheduled the trial of Jay Lee Neubaum to May 18. The trial was originally set to start in March.
Neubaum, 18, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the January 2020 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa.
According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun while they were working on a car in a garage. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.
In a separate case, Neubaum faces 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Neubaum is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from September 2019 through March in Mapleton. Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.
A judge in August ruled that Neubaum will face seven separate trials for the sexual abuse charges, one for each of the seven victims. Trial dates have not been set. Several no-contact orders have been filed in these cases.