Onawa teen found guilty of second-degree murder

The first officers to respond to the shooting were skeptical of Jay Lee Neubaum's explanation of what happened.

Monona County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Maule testified he saw no broken concrete on the floor to indicate a ricochet.

The forensic pathologist who conducted Hopkins' autopsy had testified that after observing the gunshot wound, she didn't believe the slug had ricocheted off the floor. The bullet path had a downward trajectory through Hopkins' head, she said, rather than traveling upward after bouncing off the floor. She doubted that had the slug ricocheted, it would not have had enough energy left to penetrate his skull. And based on metal found inside Hopkins' wound, the slug passed through the car before striking Hopkins.

Evidence presented Wednesday showed a bullet hole near the radiator of the car the boys were working on. The hole would have lined up with where Hopkins was crouching when the shotgun was aimed at him, DCI special agent Lynn Olesen said when showing jurors a computerized re-creation of the crime scene.

Jaxon Hopkins, 15, and fellow 15-year-old Trace Schroeder testified that Joseph Hopkins was holding the 20-gauge shotgun when he was shot. Investigators found the blood-covered gun, along with Aron Neaubaum's 12-gauge together, across the garage at the crime scene.