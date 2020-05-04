Onawa teen pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager charged with fatally shooting another teen has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.

Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, entered his written plea Friday in Monona County District Court to seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

A trial date has not been set.

According to court documents, Neubaum is accused of raping six teenage girls and forcing sexual contact with the seventh. The girls ranged in age from 13 to 16. The alleged incidents occurred in September, November, February and March in Mapleton, Iowa.

Witnesses told authorities that Neubaum forced sexual contact with teenage girls ranging from kissing and groping to sexual intercourse, court documents said.

Neubaum repeatedly denied ever having sex or engaging in sexual activity with the girls or any other person during an interview with investigators.