Onawa teen pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager charged with fatally shooting another teen has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.
Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, entered his written plea Friday in Monona County District Court to seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
A trial date has not been set.
According to court documents, Neubaum is accused of raping six teenage girls and forcing sexual contact with the seventh. The girls ranged in age from 13 to 16. The alleged incidents occurred in September, November, February and March in Mapleton, Iowa.
Witnesses told authorities that Neubaum forced sexual contact with teenage girls ranging from kissing and groping to sexual intercourse, court documents said.
Neubaum repeatedly denied ever having sex or engaging in sexual activity with the girls or any other person during an interview with investigators.
Neubaum is scheduled to stand trial in August for first-degree murder for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in a garage in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton. According to court documents, Neubaum became angry with Hopkins because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun from the demolition derby car on which they were working and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.
Neubaum's attorney is seeking to have him tried as a juvenile rather than as an adult in both cases. A hearing on that matter is scheduled for June 1.
Neubaum has posted bond in both cases and has been released from custody.
