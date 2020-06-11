Onawa teen to be tried for murder, sex abuse as adult

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager charged with fatally shooting another teen and sexually assaulting several teenage girls will be prosecuted as an adult.

District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer on Thursday ruled that adult court services would provide better treatment and rehabilitation options for Jay Lee Neubaum than juvenile court.

"The distinguishing factor is the adult court provides an opportunity to impose consequences for a longer period of time than juvenile court," Hoffmeyer said in his ruling.

Neubaum, 17, is charged in Monona County District Court with first-degree murder and 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Public defender Laury Lau had requested Neubaum's cases be transferred to juvenile court. At a hearing earlier this month, she said Neubaum had begun counseling since his release from custody in April and could benefit from other juvenile court programs.