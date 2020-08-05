Onawa teen to face separate trials for 7 sexual assaults

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- Rather than face one trial for 10 counts of sexual abuse, an Onawa teenager now could have seven separate trials -- one for each alleged victim.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Tuesday granted Jay Lee Neubaum's motion to sever the charges into separate trials in which only the charges pertaining to each victim will be tried.

Neubaum, 17, who also is charged with first-degree murder in an unrelated case, is scheduled to stand trial in October in Monona County District Court. A new trial schedule has yet to be set.

Neubaum has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from September through March in Mapleton, Iowa. In the case of three of the girls, Neubaum faces two counts. He is charged with one count for each of the other four alleged assaults. Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.