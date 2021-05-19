Onawa teen told authorities fatal shooting was accident

Public defender Laury Lau said in her opening statement Tuesday that the shooting was an accident.

Olesen was the first witness called Wednesday morning by prosecutors. He said that when he arrived at the scene in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton, where Neubaum lived with his grandmother, he was told by Mapleton police officers there had been an accidental discharge of a shotgun, and the slug had ricocheted and struck Hopkins.

Crime scene photos displayed to the jury showed Hopkins lying on the floor near the front passenger side of the car with a single gunshot wound in his head. Olesen pointed out two holes in the car that had been caused by a slug passing through them. Olesen said he would later determine the shot that killed Hopkins did not ricochet.

During his interviews with Olesen, portions of which were played for the jury, Neubaum said the other teens had been messing with an empty 20-gauge shotgun, pointing it an each other and pulling the trigger.

"He said they did not argue," Olesen said.