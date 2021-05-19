Onawa teen told authorities fatal shooting was accident

ONAWA, Iowa -- During interviews with authorities in the early morning hours after Joseph Hopkins was shot, Jay Lee Neubaum repeatedly said he was pointing a 12-gauge shotgun at the floor and it accidentally discharged as was switching on the safety.
The slug ricocheted off the floor of the garage in which they and two other boys were working on a demolition derby car and struck Hopkins, Neubaum told investigators.
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation special agent Lynn Olesen testified Wednesday that Neubaum's statements didn't match what the crime scene evidence showed or witness versions of what happened.
"You're getting closer and closer to being consistent with the evidence," Olesen said to Neubaum in the audio recording of the second of two interviews with the Onawa teenager played for jurors. "Just tell us what transpired, OK?"
Neubaum, 18, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Hopkins.
Prosecutors allege Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun while they were working on the car. Neubaum retrieved the loaded 12-gauge shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, according to court documents.
Public defender Laury Lau said in her opening statement Tuesday that the shooting was an accident.
Olesen was the first witness called Wednesday morning by prosecutors. He said that when he arrived at the scene in the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton, where Neubaum lived with his grandmother, he was told by Mapleton police officers there had been an accidental discharge of a shotgun, and the slug had ricocheted and struck Hopkins.
Crime scene photos displayed to the jury showed Hopkins lying on the floor near the front passenger side of the car with a single gunshot wound in his head. Olesen pointed out two holes in the car that had been caused by a slug passing through them. Olesen said he would later determine the shot that killed Hopkins did not ricochet.
During his interviews with Olesen, portions of which were played for the jury, Neubaum said the other teens had been messing with an empty 20-gauge shotgun, pointing it an each other and pulling the trigger.
"He said they did not argue," Olesen said.
Neubaum's answers were hard to hear in the audio played for jurors, who were given written transcripts so they could follow along. Neubaum insisted repeatedly that when he retrieved the 12-gague shotgun, he had cleared it and believed it was unloaded. He told investigators his finger was not on the trigger when it discharged while he was setting the gun's safety.