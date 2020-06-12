Onawa teen wants murder, sex abuse trials moved from Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa -- The lawyer for an Onawa teenager charged in separate cases with murder and sexual abuse wants trials for both cases moved from Monona County.
Public defender Laury Lau also has asked that Jay Lee Neubaum be tried in separate trials for each of the 10 sexual abuse charges he faces.
No hearings on the motions have been scheduled.
Neubaum, 17, is currently scheduled to stand trial in August in Monona County District Court for first-degree murder for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, Iowa. Neubaum entered a written plea of not guilty Friday to 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh.
A day after a judge denied Lau's motion to have Neubaum's cases transferred to juvenile court, Lau filed her motions for a change of venue and to sever the 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse from each another.
Because of numerous media reports on both cases, Lau said Neubaum can not receive a fair trial in Monona County.
"The defendant will suffer prejudice from pretrial publicity that has linked him to all cases," Lau said in her motion.
Neabaum also has significant family ties to the area, and potential jurors likely will have heard details about the cases that could impact their impartiality at trial, Lau said.
In her motion to sever the sexual abuse charges for separate trials, Lau said each count alleges a separate incident or a separate victim. If Neubaum is tried for all counts during one trial, he could be prejudiced if jurors hear evidence that's inadmissible in one count being introduced in an effort to prove another count.
"Put in other words, a court may order separate trials of offenses if it appears that the defendant may be prejudiced by offenses being tried together," Lau said.
According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.
Neubaum is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from September through March in Mapleton.
Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Neubaum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Each count of sexual abuse carries a 10-year prison sentence. Because he is a minor, the sentencing judge could have discretion to impose shorter sentences.
