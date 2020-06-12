Onawa teen wants murder, sex abuse trials moved from Monona County

Because of numerous media reports on both cases, Lau said Neubaum can not receive a fair trial in Monona County.

"The defendant will suffer prejudice from pretrial publicity that has linked him to all cases," Lau said in her motion.

Neabaum also has significant family ties to the area, and potential jurors likely will have heard details about the cases that could impact their impartiality at trial, Lau said.

In her motion to sever the sexual abuse charges for separate trials, Lau said each count alleges a separate incident or a separate victim. If Neubaum is tried for all counts during one trial, he could be prejudiced if jurors hear evidence that's inadmissible in one count being introduced in an effort to prove another count.

"Put in other words, a court may order separate trials of offenses if it appears that the defendant may be prejudiced by offenses being tried together," Lau said.

According to court documents, Neubaum shot Hopkins after becoming angry with him because he and another teen would not stop playing with an unloaded shotgun. Neubaum retrieved a loaded shotgun and fired a single shot, striking Hopkins in the head, court documents said.