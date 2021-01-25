Onawa teen's 10 sexual abuse charges to be tried at single trial

Neubaum, 18, has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from August 2019 through March in Mapleton, Iowa. In the case of three of the girls, Neubaum faces two counts. He is charged with one count for each of the other four incidents. Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.

When granting the defense's request to sever the charges, Poulson ruled that although there were similarities in each assault, they were not part of a "common scheme or plan" and did not meet requirements to be tried together.

In reconsidering the ruling, Andreasen said the cases shared similarities and that each count was part of a common motive of Neubaum "... to satisfy his own sexual desires by engaging in sex acts with teenage females who were either friends or acquaintances."

Andreasen also said that judicial economy was best served with a single trial so that some witnesses and victims would not have to appear at several trials.