Onawa teen's 10 sexual abuse charges to be tried at single trial

ONAWA, Iowa -- An Onawa teenager charged with sexually assaulting seven girls now faces a single trial rather than separate trials pertaining to each of the alleged victims.
District Judge Steven Andreasen granted a prosecution motion to reconsider an earlier ruling and denied a defense motion to sever the charges against Jay Lee Neubaum into seven trials.
District Judge Jeffrey Poulson in August granted Neubaum's motion for separate trials.
Public defender Laury Lau had argued that if Neubaum were tried for all counts during one trial, he could be prejudiced if jurors hear evidence that's inadmissible in one count being introduced in an effort to prove another count.
Andreasen ruled on the state's motion to reconsider after consulting with Poulson, who had been the presiding judge in Monona County and heard arguments for the motion to sever. Because judges in Iowa's judicial districts periodically rotate among the counties within the district, Andreasen is currently assigned to Monona County. He said in his ruling that he consulted with Poulson about hearing the reconsideration request, and Poulson deferred to him to rule on it. The ruling is not an appeal, Andreasen stressed in his ruling, filed Thursday in Monona County District Court.
Neubaum, 18, has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rape of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh. He is accused of sexually assaulting the girls, who ranged in age from 13 to 16, from August 2019 through March in Mapleton, Iowa. In the case of three of the girls, Neubaum faces two counts. He is charged with one count for each of the other four incidents. Neubaum repeatedly denied the accusations during an interview with investigators.
When granting the defense's request to sever the charges, Poulson ruled that although there were similarities in each assault, they were not part of a "common scheme or plan" and did not meet requirements to be tried together.
In reconsidering the ruling, Andreasen said the cases shared similarities and that each count was part of a common motive of Neubaum "... to satisfy his own sexual desires by engaging in sex acts with teenage females who were either friends or acquaintances."
Andreasen also said that judicial economy was best served with a single trial so that some witnesses and victims would not have to appear at several trials.
A trial date has not been set.
Neubaum is scheduled to stand trial in May for first-degree murder for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton.
Each count of sexual abuse carries a 10-year prison sentence. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Neubaum would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.