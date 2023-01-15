One dead after head-on crash on I-80 near Durant

One person is dead after the vehicle they were driving collided head-on with a semitrailer on Interstate 80 near Durant in Cedar County early Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol said.

According to the crash report submitted by Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Sean Helton, a 2020 Honda passenger car was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 277.

The Honda struck head-on a westbound 2014 Kenworth semitrailer driven by Stuart Anderson, 65, of Northwood, Iowa. The semitrailer is owned by FEDEX Freight Inc., of Harrison, Ark.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

Helton’s report does not indicate if Anderson suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.

The name of the deceased driver of the Honda was not released Saturday pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.