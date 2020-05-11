One dead in Plymouth County shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILL, Iowa -- A deceased male was found dead with a gunshot wound Monday at a Merrill home, according to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

The victim's name and age has not been released.

The statement said the alleged shooter, who was only identified as a male, was taken into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff's office, at 11:44 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to a call concerning a domestic dispute in the 20000 block of Echo Road. The caller stated she was being assaulted at the residence.

While law enforcement officers were en route, it was reported that someone had been shot. When law enforcement officers arrived at the residence, they believed the shooter was still inside the home. The Combined Emergency Response Team was activated, but the team didn't arrive at the scene before the shooter came out of the residence.

The statement said all three individuals involved in the incident lived at the residence. The unnamed suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic abuse assault. He is being held at the Plymouth County Jail.

The deceased male was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing and additional charged are expected, according to the statement.

