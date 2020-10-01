One dead, two injured after two-vehicle crash on eastern edge of Remsen, Iowa

REMSEN, Iowa -- One person was killed and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, on the east edge of Remsen.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, a northbound passenger car reportedly failed to yield from a stop sign, pulling into the path of an eastbound minivan at Highway 3 and Highway 140.

Three people were taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars by Remsen Ambulance. The Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died as a result of the accident. No further information has been released on the others.

The accident remains under investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and the Le Mars Police Department's accident investigation team.

Remsen Ambulance, Fire and Police, Kingsley Police, Le Mars Police, the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT motor vehicle enforcement and the Iowa DOT maintenance team assisted at the scene of this accident.

