One man dies from injuries in Westside Sioux City house fire

SIOUX CITY -- One man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday morning residential fire while two others remain in critical condition.
At 7:42 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 1819 West 1st St. Upon arrival, firefighters reported heavy smoke was visible from the small, one-story house. While extinguishing the fire and searching the basement, firefighters discovered two men and one woman. All were removed and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Their identities are not known a this time.
The investigation into the fire is continuing. It is being performed by Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Sioux City Fire Department and the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office.
A press conference is slated for 3 p.m. Thursday at Police Headquarters, 601 Douglas St. Additional details on the conditions of the victims as well as an update on the investigation is expected.