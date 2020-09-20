One man killed in a single vehicle crash, near Vermillion, Sunday morning

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
VERMILLION, S.D. -- One man died, early Sunday morning, in a one-vehicle crash, north of Vermillion.
According to the South Dakota's Highway Patrol, a 1999 Grand Jeep Cherokee was southbound on State Highway 19 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch.
The 27-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The name of the person involved is not being released at this time. South Dakota's Highway Patrol said it is continuing the investigation into the crash.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.