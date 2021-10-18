 Skip to main content
One person dies in Monday morning one-vehicle accident in Sioux City

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A person died as a result of a single-vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning on the 2800 block of 18th Street.

At around 8 a.m., Sioux City Police responded to the accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a commercial vehicle had veered off the roadway and into a grouping of trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators say.

An eyewitness reported the vehicle was traveling westbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and ultimately left the roadway. It doesn't appear as if the driver made any attempt to stop the vehicle or correctively steer back onto the road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but officers say it was potentially related to a medical issue. 

The driver's name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
