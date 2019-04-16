BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa - One person is dead after a motorcycle reportedly struck an anhydrous tank that was being pulled by a truck, Monday night, on M-31 and 570th Street.
The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle, driven by Lien Tejeda Lores, 29, of Storm Lake, was traveling north on M-31 at 6:08 p.m. while a pickup truck driven by Norman O'Bannon, 67, of Alta, was pulling an anhydrous trailer off of 570th Street while proceeding south on M-31.
Lores reportedly made contact with the anhydrous trailer, causing him to fall off of his motorcycle while entering the east ditch.
The motorcycle continued through the east ditch, coming to a rest, north of the intersection.
Lores was pronounced dead at the scene. O'Bannon was not physically hurt in the accident.
The Buena Vista Sheriff's Office said speed may have been a large factor in this accident, which remains under investigation.