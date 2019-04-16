{{featured_button_text}}

BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa - One person is dead after a motorcycle reportedly struck an anhydrous tank that was being pulled by a truck, Monday night, on M-31 and 570th Street.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle, driven by Lien Tejeda Lores, 29, of Storm Lake, was traveling north on M-31 at 6:08 p.m. while a pickup truck driven by Norman O'Bannon, 67, of Alta, was pulling an anhydrous trailer off of 570th Street while proceeding south on M-31.

Lores reportedly made contact with the anhydrous trailer, causing him to fall off of his motorcycle while entering the east ditch.

The motorcycle continued through the east ditch, coming to a rest, north of the intersection.

Lores was pronounced dead at the scene. O'Bannon was not physically hurt in the accident.

The Buena Vista Sheriff's Office said speed may have been a large factor in this accident, which remains under investigation. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments