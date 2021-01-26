Orange City man accused of price-gouging agrees to stop online sales

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man accused of price-gouging online customers for toilet paper and other pandemic-related supplies has agreed to permanently stop selling the items on online sales platforms such as eBay and numerous other sites.
Michael Noteboom and the Iowa Attorney General's Office agreed to a consent judgment that prohibits him and any employees or partners from buying and selling items, including masks, gloves, toilet paper, sanitizers, disinfectants and other cleaning supplies, needed by victims of COVID-19 or any disaster during any declared emergency and recovery period. He may buy those items for personal use.
According to the consent judgment and order, filed Jan. 13 in Sioux County District Court, Noteboom, 52, denies that he violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act and Iowa Price-Gouging Rule but agreed to the judgment to avoid a prolonged legal battle. He must pay $4,000 to the Attorney General's Office. Half of the total will help offset the state's attorney fees and investigation costs, and the other half will be assessed as a civil penalty.
A judge had issued a stipulated temporary injunction against Noteboom in May after Attorney General Tom Miller's office had accused him of selling a 12-pack of Bounty paper towels for $119.99 on an eBay account known as "mn65." Other items selling for far above their retail value included a 12.5-ounce can of Lysol disinfectant spray for $65.99 and a 12-roll pack of Angel Soft toilet paper for $86.
The state alleged that from March 2-27, Noteboom sold 272 items that were often hard to find in stores because of shortages caused by COVID-19 on eBay above market cost to buyers across the country.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 9 issued a disaster declaration, triggering the state's price-gouging rule, which forbids charging excessive prices for goods or services needed by disaster victims. Though Noteboom's sales took place on an online auction site in which buyers agreed to pay top prices through a bidding process, those sites still are subject to the price gouging statutes. The Attorney General's Office received two complaints against Noteboom.
The lawsuit against Noteboom was the first Iowa price-gouging petition filed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second was filed in August against his sister, Brenda Noteboom, who was accused of selling dozens of items on eBay for high prices, including $49.99 for a six-roll pack of Charmin toilet paper and $62 for a 12.5-ounce can of Lysol. The state alleges that Brenda Noteboom made more than $5,500 by selling more than 320 pandemic-related items on eBay in March.
A trial in her case is scheduled for Oct. 26 in Orange City.