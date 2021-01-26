Orange City man accused of price-gouging agrees to stop online sales

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man accused of price-gouging online customers for toilet paper and other pandemic-related supplies has agreed to permanently stop selling the items on online sales platforms such as eBay and numerous other sites.

Michael Noteboom and the Iowa Attorney General's Office agreed to a consent judgment that prohibits him and any employees or partners from buying and selling items, including masks, gloves, toilet paper, sanitizers, disinfectants and other cleaning supplies, needed by victims of COVID-19 or any disaster during any declared emergency and recovery period. He may buy those items for personal use.

According to the consent judgment and order, filed Jan. 13 in Sioux County District Court, Noteboom, 52, denies that he violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act and Iowa Price-Gouging Rule but agreed to the judgment to avoid a prolonged legal battle. He must pay $4,000 to the Attorney General's Office. Half of the total will help offset the state's attorney fees and investigation costs, and the other half will be assessed as a civil penalty.