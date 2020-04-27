Orange City man accused of price gouging toilet paper, cleaning products

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man is accused of selling toilet paper and cleaning products for excessive prices online during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A lawsuit filed Friday by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says that Michael Noteboom sold a 12-pack of Bounty paper towels for $119.99 on an eBay account known as "mn65." Other items selling for far above their retail value included a 12-ounce can of Lysol disinfectant spray for $65.99 and a 12-roll pack of Angel Soft toilet paper for $86.
A state investigation showed that from March 2-27, Noteboom had sold 253 items that were often hard to find in stores because of shortages caused by COVID-19 on eBay to consumers in California, Illinois, New York, Michigan, Texas and other states.
The state is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom, 52, from selling household items on any platform. The state is also seeking restitution or civil penalties. Businesses or individuals found in violation of Iowa’s price-gouging rule could face civil penalties of up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act. Price gouging is a civil violation in Iowa, not a criminal violation.
A hearing has been scheduled for May 6 in Sioux County District Court.
"Our office has warned the defendant repeatedly to stop his activity," Miller said in a news release. "Through news reports, public-service announcements and other notices, our office has informed sellers and the public that we will not hesitate to protect consumers from price gouging."
The lawsuit is the first Iowa price-gouging petition filed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release. Since the beginning of the public health emergency, the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division has received 470 reports of price gouging, including 285 formal complaints.
According to the lawsuit, the attorney general's office received two complaints against the seller mn65. A written warning was sent to the seller on March 24.
On April 2, a cease and desist letter was sent to Noteboom, who has not responded, the attorney general's office said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 9 issued a disaster declaration for the state, triggering the state's price-gouging rule, which forbids charging excessive prices for good or services needed by disaster victims.
"From the pandemic, heroes have arisen who put the social good and their fellow man first, such as doctors, nurses and other health care workers," the lawsuit said. "Unfortunately, others have chosen to take advantage of the crisis in order to personally and unfairly profit from the panic and product shortages initiated by COVID-19. Defendant is in the latter group."
Consumers may learn more about price gouging or file complaints at the attorney general's website at www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov. Consumers can also contact the Consumer Protection Division by phone at 888-777-4590 or via email at consumer@ag.iowa.gov.
