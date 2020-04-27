Orange City man accused of price gouging toilet paper, cleaning products

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man is accused of selling toilet paper and cleaning products for excessive prices online during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A lawsuit filed Friday by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says that Michael Noteboom sold a 12-pack of Bounty paper towels for $119.99 on an eBay account known as "mn65." Other items selling for far above their retail value included a 12-ounce can of Lysol disinfectant spray for $65.99 and a 12-roll pack of Angel Soft toilet paper for $86.

A state investigation showed that from March 2-27, Noteboom had sold 253 items that were often hard to find in stores because of shortages caused by COVID-19 on eBay to consumers in California, Illinois, New York, Michigan, Texas and other states.

The state is seeking a temporary and permanent injunction to stop Noteboom, 52, from selling household items on any platform. The state is also seeking restitution or civil penalties. Businesses or individuals found in violation of Iowa’s price-gouging rule could face civil penalties of up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act. Price gouging is a civil violation in Iowa, not a criminal violation.

A hearing has been scheduled for May 6 in Sioux County District Court.