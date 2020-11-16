Orange City man charged with sexual abuse

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man is facing a sexual abuse charge in connection with the sexual assault of a child, which allegedly occurred two years ago.

Luis Mateo-Jose, age 32, was arrested Sunday by the Sioux County Sheriff's Office and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, the arrest stems from an investigation that began in August, when deputies received a report that Mateo-Jose had illegal sexual contact with a child.

Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that the sexual assault occurred approximately two years prior to the August report at a location south of Rock Valley, Iowa.

