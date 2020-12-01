Orange City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing child

Mateo Jose was arrested last month in connection with the incident, which occurred around Nov. 5, 2017. According to court documents, Mateo Jose was giving the 10-year-old girl a ride when he pulled over on a dirt road south of Rock Valley and began taking her clothes off and undressing himself. Mateo Jose is accused of having sexual contact with the girl, who escaped from the vehicle twice before leaving the area with Mateo Jose.