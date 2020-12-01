Orange City man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing child

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man has pleaded not guilty to having sexual contact with a young girl two years ago.
Luis Mateo Jose, 32, entered his written plea Wednesday in Sioux County District Court to one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Mateo Jose was arrested last month in connection with the incident, which occurred around Nov. 5, 2017. According to court documents, Mateo Jose was giving the 10-year-old girl a ride when he pulled over on a dirt road south of Rock Valley and began taking her clothes off and undressing himself. Mateo Jose is accused of having sexual contact with the girl, who escaped from the vehicle twice before leaving the area with Mateo Jose.
The Sioux County Sheriff's office began investigating the incident in August, when deputies received a report.
