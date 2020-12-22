Orange City man sentenced to prison for stabbing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was sentenced Monday to 29 years in prison for an April stabbing.

Arturo Tapia, 28, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to assault while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, child endangerment, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and operating while intoxicated. He must serve at least 10 years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Tapia stabbed a woman 12 times in front of her children on April 28 and stopped the assault after he was stabbed once. He then fled from police and eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

The woman was hospitalized with stab wounds to her head, chest, back and arms.

