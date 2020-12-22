 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange City man sentenced to prison for stabbing
View Comments

Orange City man sentenced to prison for stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was sentenced Monday to 29 years in prison for an April stabbing.

Arturo Tapia mugshot

Tapia

Arturo Tapia, 28, pleaded guilty in Sioux County District Court to assault while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury, going armed with intent, child endangerment, operating a vehicle without owner's consent and operating while intoxicated. He must serve at least 10 years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Tapia stabbed a woman 12 times in front of her children on April 28 and stopped the assault after he was stabbed once. He then fled from police and eventually lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

The woman was hospitalized with stab wounds to her head, chest, back and arms.

Latest Woodbury County court report
Yankton care worker gets probation for assaulting dependent adult
Woman sentenced to 50 years for fatal stabbing in Sioux City
No. 8 story of the 2020: Siouxland sees four guilty murder verdicts in quick succession
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News