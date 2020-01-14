Orange City man sentenced to 15 years prison on theft, drug charges

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for stealing tools and possessing methamphetamine.

Timothy Droog, 39, was convicted in Sioux County District Court of first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. Both charges included a habitual offender enhancement because of his prior convictions. Droog also was sentenced on two probation violations and a no contact order violation. He must serve three years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

According to a Sioux County Attorney's Office news release, Droog stole $13,100 worth of tools on Aug. 22 from a local business. Police later viewed an online account in which Droog was attempting to sell the stolen tools. A Sioux County Sheriff's deputy stopped Droog on Nov. 9 for driving while his license was barred and found him in possession of 8 grams of meth and a digital scale containing drug residue.

