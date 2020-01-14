You are the owner of this article.
Orange City man sentenced to 15 years prison on theft, drug charges
Orange City man sentenced to 15 years prison on theft, drug charges

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for stealing tools and possessing methamphetamine.

Timothy Droog, 39, was convicted in Sioux County District Court of first-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. Both charges included a habitual offender enhancement because of his prior convictions. Droog also was sentenced on two probation violations and a no contact order violation. He must serve three years of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

According to a Sioux County Attorney's Office news release, Droog stole $13,100 worth of tools on Aug. 22 from a local business. Police later viewed an online account in which Droog was attempting to sell the stolen tools. A Sioux County Sheriff's deputy stopped Droog on Nov. 9 for driving while his license was barred and found him in possession of 8 grams of meth and a digital scale containing drug residue.

