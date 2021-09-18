 Skip to main content
Orange City residence suffers vandalism to interior
Orange City residence suffers vandalism to interior

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying the person or persons responsible for significant vandalism to the interior of a vacant residence in Orange City. 

In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff's office wrote that that the vandalism happened sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday to a residence on Boston Avenue. 

Photos of the home shared by the sheriff's office show blue and black spray paint throughout the interior of the home, on window panes, doors, walls, the kitchen cabinets, stove, refrigerator, carpets and in closets. Much of the graffiti took the form of erratic squiggles, though there were also words and phrases including "Mexico," "Mexican Cartel" and "U Gettin Greedy Bro," and some obscenities and illegible phrases. 

