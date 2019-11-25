Orange City woman sentenced to jail for stabbing

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- An Orange City woman was sentenced to three days in jail for stabbing a man during an altercation.

Susana Ochoa, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in Sioux County District Court to disorderly conduct -- fighting, a simple misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, the charge was amended from felony willful injury resulting in serious injury.

District Judge Jeffrey Poulson on Friday sentenced Ochoa to three days jail and gave her credit for time already served. Ochoa also was fined $100. An order of no contact with the victim was extended for five years.

Ochoa was charged with stabbing the man with a steak knife in the back below his left shoulder blade during a domestic disturbance on June 23 at a home in the 900 block of Blaine Street in Boyden.

The man was taken to a Sheldon, Iowa, hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for further medical treatment.

