Osceola County man dies during prison sentence

CORALVILLE -- A little more than a year into a five-year sentence, 74-year-old Kenneth David Fransen was pronounced dead on Monday morning at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Fransen, who was from Osceola County, died of natural causes.  

Fransen had started his sentence on Jan. 6, 2021 after a "third or subsequent offense" of operating while intoxicated.

A 2019 story from KIWA Radio said that Fransen, then 72, was involved in a 14-mile low-speed pursuit with Lyon County deputies that ended after a 55-minute standoff. The piece then notes Fransen was brought in for a mental evaluation.

Since January of this year, the Iowa Department of Corrections' website shows that four inmates have died in the prison system: Charles Earl Thompson, 65; Donald Edward Lanphier, 84;  Kenneth Louis Howell Jr., 59; and Fransen. In 2021, the DOC site lists 22 inmates who died while serving time.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

