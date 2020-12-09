Osceola County reports catalytic converter thefts from vehicles

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A string of catalytic converter thefts has prompted the Osceola County Sheriff's Office to alert county residents.
In a message posted Wednesday on its Facebook page, the sheriff's office said that at least three catalytic converters have been cut off of parked vehicles in Osceola County and stolen in the past month and a half.
The sheriff's office said it appears that the thief or thieves are targeting vehicles with high ground clearance that give them easier access to the catalytic converters and using a Sawzall or other type of saw to cut them off.
The catalytic converters have been stolen from a vehicle that was parked in a field by Harris, a vehicle next to Iowa Highway 60 by Ashton and a vehicle parked behind a repair shop in Sibley.
Other counties have reported similar incidents, the sheriff's office said. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.