SIOUX CITY -- Two transients are in custody after allegedly beating and robbing a third transient early Sunday in a downtown Sioux City parking garage.
According to court documents, Carl Stoddard and Loretta Wolfe attacked the man at 12:03 a.m. on the third floor of the Discovery parking ramp at 419 Jones St. The victim told police Wolfe was the first person to hit him before Stoddard and another person joined in the assault before stealing his belongings. The victim had a bloody nose, a bloody left ear and multiple marks and scratches on and around his head.
Police later found Stoddard and Wolfe, whom the victim identified by name, in possession of the victim's items. Stoddard admitted to police that he participated in the assault and robbery. Wolfe refused to answer questions, according to court documents.
Stoddard, 34, and Wolfe, 40, both were booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of second-degree robbery.