According to court documents, Carl Stoddard and Loretta Wolfe attacked the man at 12:03 a.m. on the third floor of the Discovery parking ramp at 419 Jones St. The victim told police Wolfe was the first person to hit him before Stoddard and another person joined in the assault before stealing his belongings. The victim had a bloody nose, a bloody left ear and multiple marks and scratches on and around his head.