Pair charged with more than $1M in tax evasion at Sgt. Bluff business

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The owner and record-keeper of a Sergeant Bluff construction company both face federal charges of evading more than $1 million in taxes through years of filing fraudulent tax documents, falsifying financial information and concealing business dealings through a second company.

Kevin Alexander, president of K&L Construction Inc., was arrested Monday, and his daughter, Jenna Alexander-Wilson, the company's record keeper and office manager, was arrested Tuesday. Both are charged with single counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax evasion. Alexander-Wilson also faces four counts of employment tax assessment evasion.

The two appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, where they pleaded not guilty to all charges and were released from custody on personal recognizance bonds. A trial was scheduled for Jan. 3.

A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday detailed steps Alexander and his daughter have taken to avoid paying employment taxes since at least 2014, when the IRS initiated collection activity against K&L to assess and collect delinquent employment taxes. In 2017, the IRS issued a tax levy seeking to collect $1.02 million in unpaid taxes, but has not received any of the money owed.

During the IRS' collection efforts, Alexander and Alexander-Wilson failed to report multiple assets and submitted misinformation, including altered bank statements and checks in which the account and routing numbers had been changed.

In October 2016, the Iowa Department of Transportation disqualified K&L from bidding on all contracts let through the department because the company, which earned a significant portion of its income from federal, state and county construction contracts, had been filing fraudulent invoices for construction materials. Alexander-Wilson pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements and in January 2018 was fined $34,432 and placed on probation.

As a result of her conviction, the Federal Highway Administration barred Alexander, Alexander-Wilson and K&L from federal contracts.

Meanwhile, the indictment alleges, Alexander had sold Circle A Construction, a company he formed in 2010, to a person referred to in court documents as Insider 2 for approximately $1,000. Insider 2 was listed as president and sole shareholder but maintained full-time employment elsewhere. Alexander remained the true owner of Circle A, the indictment said.

In May 2017, Alexander-Wilson began using the name Danielle Cutler to hide her role in Circle A in order to conduct business on behalf of K&L through Circle A, the indictment said. With Alexander-Wilson using the false name, Circle A continued to bid on FHA-funded highway projects, submitting false certificates of liability insurance to contractors in attempts to secure jobs.

From 2017 to the present, Alexander and Alexander-Wilson attempted to conduct K&L's operations through Circle A in order to conceal income and assets from the IRS, in part by submitting fraudulent bank statements to the IRS to hide K&L's ongoing noncompliance with its suspension from bidding on highway projects, the indictment said.

They did not disclose the transfer of 49 trucks and trailers from K&L to Circle A, withheld money from Circle A workers for employment tax purposes but never paid the money to the IRS and maintained fraudulent accounting records. In some instances, Alexander-Wilson deleted payroll checks from K&L's ledger in order to conceal the company's real payroll tax liability and then filed false forms with the IRS.

For the tax years 2015-18, the indictment said, Alexander-Wilson filed false returns in an attempt to evade assessment of federal income taxes and payroll taxes, making it look like the company owed less than it actually did and resulting in tax losses to the IRS of $466,344.

Bradley Hansen a federal public defender in Des Moines who is representing Alexander-Wilson, declined to comment. Alexander's attorney, Holly Logan, of Des Moines, did not immediately return a message from the Journal.

