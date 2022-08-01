Pair pleads not guilty of gunpoint robbery in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Two Sioux City men have pleaded not guilty of robbing two women at gunpoint in a Sioux City apartment.

Kemo Levi, 26, entered his plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jocquan McClouid, 26, pleaded not guilty on July 22 of first-degree robbery and second-degree theft.

According to court documents, on July 6, McCloud forced the two female victims into the bedroom of an apartment in the 3100 block of Transit Avenue and shut the door. McCloud returned with Levi, who threatened the women with a handgun. The men are accused of stealing a cell phone, a BB gun and a purse containing $362.

Police located McCloud and Levi later and found the property belonging to the women in a vehicle that Levi had been driving. Police also found a 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Levi's ex-girlfriend told officers she had seen Levi with it. Levi is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction, court documents said.