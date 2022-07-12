Parents dismiss suit negligence suit against Sioux City Community School District

SIOUX CITY -- The parents of a former East Middle School seventh-grader who was injured in class have dropped a negligence lawsuit they had filed against the school district.

Anthony and Yvon Fitch sued the Sioux City Community School District in December 2020, alleging their son suffered a traumatic injury while he and other students were left unsupervised in a gym class on Dec. 20, 2018, at the school.

Their attorneys filed a dismissal on June 28 in Woodbury County District Court. No reason for the dismissal was given, and the family's lawyers did not return messages.

The Fitches had said in their lawsuit that while unsupervised, several students began "various forms of horseplay" and another student put their son in a choke hold until he lost consciousness. The student then dropped their son onto the floor, and he landed on his head, causing a brain injury.

The Fitches said their son's injuries were the result of the school's negligence for failing to provide adequate supervision, and damages exceeded $10,000 for their boy's permanent injuries and continued medical expenses.

They had asked for a judgment awarding them an unspecified amount of damages to compensate them for past and future medical expenses and pain and suffering.