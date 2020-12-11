Parents of injured student sue Sioux City school district

SIOUX CITY -- The parents of a former East Middle School seventh-grader who was injured in class have sued the Sioux City Community School District for negligence.

Anthony and Yvon Fitch say their son suffered a traumatic injury while he and other students were left unsupervised in a gym class at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2018, at the school.

The Fitches said in their lawsuit that while unsupervised, several students began "various forms of horseplay" and another student put their son in a choke hold until he lost consciousness. The student then dropped their son onto the floor, and he landed on his head, causing the brain injury.

Their son's injuries were the result of the school's negligence for failing to provide adequate supervision, the Fitches said in their lawsuit, filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

The district could not discuss details of the case, director of communications Mandie Mayo said.

"The Sioux City Community School District is committed to student safety and working with families to ensure student needs are met. Unfortunately, the district is not in a position to discuss the details of ongoing litigation or the facts surrounding a specific student," Mayo said in an emailed statement.