Parents of injured student sue Sioux City school district
Sioux City East Middle School

Sioux City East Middle School is shown in July. The parents of an East Middle School student who was hurt in a gym class in 2018 have sued the school district for negligence.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The parents of a former East Middle School seventh-grader who was injured in class have sued the Sioux City Community School District for negligence.

Anthony and Yvon Fitch say their son suffered a traumatic injury while he and other students were left unsupervised in a gym class at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2018, at the school.

The Fitches said in their lawsuit that while unsupervised, several students began "various forms of horseplay" and another student put their son in a choke hold until he lost consciousness. The student then dropped their son onto the floor, and he landed on his head, causing the brain injury.

Their son's injuries were the result of the school's negligence for failing to provide adequate supervision, the Fitches said in their lawsuit, filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

The district could not discuss details of the case, director of communications Mandie Mayo said.

"The Sioux City Community School District is committed to student safety and working with families to ensure student needs are met. Unfortunately, the district is not in a position to discuss the details of ongoing litigation or the facts surrounding a specific student," Mayo said in an emailed statement.

The boy has permanent injuries that will lead to future pain and suffering and continued medical expenses, his parents said.

They said their damages exceed $10,000, and they are seeking a judgment awarding them an unspecified amount of damages to compensate them for past and future medical expenses and pain and suffering.

