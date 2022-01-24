Parents of son attacked at East Middle sue Sioux City school district

SIOUX CITY -- The parents of a boy who was attacked and cut by a fellow East Middle School student have sued the Sioux City Community School District.

Chad and Mandy Sorenson allege their son's injury was the result of negligence by the school's staff to adequately supervise students in hallways and to allow weapons in the school.

Their son was injured on Dec. 14, 2020, during a confrontation with two female students, who were 12 and 13 years old at the time, at East Middle, 5400 Lorraine Ave. According to a police report issued after the incident, the boy, who was 12, received a minor laceration on the back of his head from an "X-acto" style cutting tool used for crafts and hobbies that the 12-year-old girl had in her possession. The girl was referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of willful injury.

In addition to suing the school district, the Sorensons also are suing Sandra Benigno, the mother of the girl accused of injuring their son.

The district does not comment on pending litigation, communications director Leslie Heying said.

The parents said in the suit, filed last week in Woodbury County District Court, that their son has permanent injuries that will require future medical expenses, in addition to the expenses occurred to treat the injury at the time of the incident. They did not specify a dollar amount of damages being sought, but requested a judgment that will "fairly and adequately compensate them for their injuries and damages ...".

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.