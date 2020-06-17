You are the owner of this article.
Parents sue Sioux City Explorers over daughter's head injury
Parents sue Sioux City Explorers over daughter's head injury

SIOUX CITY -- The parents of a young girl who suffered a head injury at a Sioux City Explorers baseball game have sued the club for negligence.

Sheila and Trent Martin say that Explorers staff knew a bouncy house in a play area had a hole or tear in it, but inflated it and used it on July 7, 2018. Their daughter, Sammi, who was 6 at the time, fell through the hole and fell 12-14 feet before landing on the ground on her head.

Sammi was knocked unconscious and was taken to a Sioux City hospital before being flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital, where she had surgery for closed head injuries. The girl continues to suffer cognitive medical injuries and manifestations resulting from the fall, her parents said in the lawsuit, filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

The Martins, who live in Dakota County in Nebraska, said the baseball club failed to safely maintain the equipment and did not warn baseball game attendees about the condition of the bouncy house.

They are seeking an unspecified amount of damages for past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering and past and future lost function of mind and body. The family also is seeking punitive damages.

Explorers president Matt Adamski did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

