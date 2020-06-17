Parents sue Sioux City Explorers over daughter's head injury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The parents of a young girl who suffered a head injury at a Sioux City Explorers baseball game have sued the club for negligence.

Sheila and Trent Martin say that Explorers staff knew a bouncy house in a play area had a hole or tear in it, but inflated it and used it on July 7, 2018. Their daughter, Sammi, who was 6 at the time, fell through the hole and fell 12-14 feet before landing on the ground on her head.

Sammi was knocked unconscious and was taken to a Sioux City hospital before being flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital, where she had surgery for closed head injuries. The girl continues to suffer cognitive medical injuries and manifestations resulting from the fall, her parents said in the lawsuit, filed Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

The Martins, who live in Dakota County in Nebraska, said the baseball club failed to safely maintain the equipment and did not warn baseball game attendees about the condition of the bouncy house.

They are seeking an unspecified amount of damages for past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering and past and future lost function of mind and body. The family also is seeking punitive damages.

Explorers president Matt Adamski did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.