Pathologist says: Toddler's fatal injuries possibly caused by CPR

SIOUX CITY -- Doctors who examined Maelynn Myers and the medical examiner who performed her autopsy were too quick to determine the toddler's injuries were the result of abusive events, an independent pathologist testified Thursday.

Statements Tayvon Davis made to investigators and doctors can explain the little girl's injuries were accidental, Dr. Thomas Young said.

"You can't jump to conclusions that this is abusive trauma. What he (Davis) said is consistent with the outcome," said Young, a private forensic pathologist from Kansas City, Missouri, who testified in Davis' defense.

Davis, 26, of Sioux City, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and multiple acts of child endangerment. Prosecutors believe he injured Maelynn numerous times in the days leading up to Aug. 22, 2018, when Davis and Maelynn's grandmother rushed the unresponsive toddler to a Sioux City emergency room. She was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where she never regained consciousness and died three days later.

An Iowa state medical examiner testifying for the prosecution previously detailed the 19-month-old's injuries, which included bleeding throughout the brain, a left kidney dying because the blood vessel leading to it had been torn, hemorrhaging in both eyes, the girl's abdomen and in the muscles at the back of her neck. X-rays showed healing fractures in the tibias of both legs and two vertebra. All had fresh fractures in the healing bone material. At least three ribs were fractured. Maelynn also had bruises on her forehead and the small of her back.

Maelynn's death was ruled a homicide caused by complications from blunt-force injuries.

Davis told investigators he dropped Maelynn after giving her a bath on Aug. 22 and she stopped breathing. His attempts at CPR were unsuccessful, but she was revived in the emergency room. The medical examiner and doctors testified the girl's injuries were too severe to be caused by being dropped, and CPR also was an unlikely cause.

Young contradicted many of their findings, saying they failed to take into account Davis' explanations and other medical causes. If no one witnessed Maelynn being intentionally hurt, Young said, her injuries can't be classified as abusive.

Brain and eye hemorrhaging such as Maelynn exhibited can occur after a person stops breathing, leading to blood vessels breaking and hemorrhaging as seen in Maelynn's organs. The breathing stoppage also can slow blood clotting, leading to bruises caused by medical staff handling a patient. Young said evidence of pneumonia in Maelynn could explain why she stopped breathing, or there could be no explanation.

"This was a very sick child," Young said in reference to her many trips to the doctor in the weeks before her death and her recent bouts with infections and hand, foot and mouth disease.

Davis' CPR attempts, which Young told jurors could have been hundreds of fast, hard compressions, could have caused the broken ribs, internal bruising and kidney damage. The arm, leg and back fractures: possibly the result of frantic handling of the girl once she was unresponsive. Healing material on bones can result from an infection or other causes.

During her cross examination of Young, who said he was being paid $450 an hour by the defense, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Kristine Timmins challenged his assertion that all of Maelynn's injuries could be explained by Davis' CPR attempts. She read from a transcript of Davis' police interview in which he told them he did "a couple" chest compressions.

"Would a couple CPR compressions in the car on Maelynn Myers have caused her injuries?" Timmins asked.

Young said he didn't know the context of Davis' statements to police, so he couldn't say. But it didn't make sense to him that Davis would only have done two compressions when Maelynn was facing death.

Earlier Thursday, Maelynn's mother, Shannon Myers, testified that Davis spent increasing amounts of time alone watching Maelynn in August, when she became concerned about her daughter's frequent vomiting, lack of energy, inability to gain weight and loss of appetite. The girl was diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease early in the month, but doctors gave Myers few other answers for her symptoms. An Aug. 20 skull x-ray showed no head injuries.

Myers said under cross examination that she also would have been alone with Maelynn for several hours each night while Davis was at work.

"While you were dating Tayvon, Maelynn never seemed afraid of Tayvon, is that correct?" public defender Jennifer Solberg asked Myers.

"That's correct," Myers said.

Both the state and defense rested their cases Thursday, and Davis did not testify. The trial will resume Monday, when the case may submitted to the jury.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Davis would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

