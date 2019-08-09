SIOUX CITY -- A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, Friday morning, in the 1700 block of Hamilton Blvd.
According to a Sioux City Police news release, the driver of a vehicle was southbound on Hamilton at 5:35 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was traveling the posted speed limit and reported a pedestrian attempted to cross from west to east, running in front of oncoming traffic.
The pedestrian was struck, sustained serious injuries and transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say, and no further information is being released at this time.