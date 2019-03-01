SIOUX CITY -- Four people were arrested Friday on burglary charges, and an investigation continues into the possibility that some of the people may have been involved in a sexual assault on Thursday.
The Sioux City Police Department in a release announced the felony arrests of Brennan Drum, 37, of Macy, Nebraska, and Jesse Trudell, 36, Chauncey Tyndall, 34, and Loudena Espinoza, 40, who are all transients. All four are being held in the Woodbury County Jail without bail on charges of first-degree burglary.
The release said police responded to an 11 a.m. Friday report of a burglary in progress, and officers saw Drum, Trudell, Tyndall and Espinoza force their way into an apartment in the 900 block of Virginia Street.
Police said two victims inside the apartment were assaulted, with one receiving a laceration to the forehead. Police said the four suspects carrying out the burglary believed the victim of a Thursday sexual assault was in the apartment.
That sexual assault had been reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in Sioux City, and the investigation into that incident remains ongoing. The Thursday city police log shows that incident was also reported in the 900 block of Virginia Street.