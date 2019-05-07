SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Two Spirit Lake residents were arrested on felony drug charges, after police said they sought to deliver marijuana.
The Spirit Lake Police Department in a Tuesday release announced the arrests of Joshua Howard, 38, and Amanda Howard, 30. Police said a search warrant was executed for a home in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue on Sunday, and drugs, including marijuana, were found in the house.
The Howards, who live in the home, were each cited for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
They were booked into Dickinson County Jail.