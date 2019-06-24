SIOUX CITY -- One person was taken to the hospital, Sunday afternoon, after being bitten by a dog.
At approximately 1:37 p.m., officers were sent to the 500 block of Burton Street to assist Animal Control contain a vicious dog.
Neighbors informed investigators that a Rottweiler had attacked a person in the neighborhood.
After several attempts to lure the dog with food and treats proved unsuccessful, Animal Control tasered him, which didn't work.
Instead, the dog charged both the Animal Control worker and a police officer. The officer then shot the dog, who was two-to-three feet away.The dog knocked the officer from a retaining wall before escaping to a wooded area.
The dog was found a short time later. He was leashed and transported to a veterinarian with the help of a former owner.
According to a news release, the man who was bitten by a dog has been treated and released from the hospital. Police are still trying to locate the Rottweiler's current owner and the incident is still under investigation.