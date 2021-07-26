 Skip to main content
Person seriously injured in Monday morning accident in Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a single vehicle accident that seriously injured a person, early Monday morning.

At around 3:09 a.m. Monday, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to debris on the roadway at Mile Marker 120 on Highway 75. While on route to this call, a Sheriff's Office deputy came upon the accident that occurred on Highway 75's Mile Marker 119.

The single occupant was seriously injured and airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Le Mars Police Department, Le Mars Fire & Rescue, W.I.N.G.S., and the Iowa DOT.

