Person seriously injured in Monday morning accident in Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into a single vehicle accident that seriously injured a person, early Monday morning.

At around 3:09 a.m. Monday, Plymouth County Dispatch was alerted to debris on the roadway at Mile Marker 120 on Highway 75. While on route to this call, a Sheriff's Office deputy came upon the accident that occurred on Highway 75's Mile Marker 119.